Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

PM ‘seriously considers’ bushfire royal commission

by Andrew Clennell
9th Jan 2020 3:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has raised the prospect of a royal commission into the bushfires during a conference call with Coalition MPs this afternoon.

MPs have told Sky News that Mr Morrison also requested that MPs do not do any interviews with international media on the bushfires crisis - in an apparent reference to a controversial interview Sydney Liberal Craig Kelly did with Good Morning Britain, where he was accused of being a climate denier.

 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visiting the Defence Staging Ground at Kingscote Aiport on Kangaroo Island during the bushfire crisis. Picture: David Mariuz
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visiting the Defence Staging Ground at Kingscote Aiport on Kangaroo Island during the bushfire crisis. Picture: David Mariuz

Mr Morrison told MPs that a national royal commission into the bushfires would be seriously looked at but was something to consider "down the track", according to accounts of the phone hook-up.

Mr Morrison also gave a stern message on interviews with international media, said one MP, telling those on the call that it was "completely unhelpful for MPs to do international media. The only people who should be talking to international media are myself, the foreign minister and the trade minister."

 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visiting the Defence Staging Ground at Kingscote Aiport on Kangaroo Island. Picture: David Mariuz
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visiting the Defence Staging Ground at Kingscote Aiport on Kangaroo Island. Picture: David Mariuz

More Stories

Show More
bushfire fires politics royal commission scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Epic' rain rumours dry up amid BoM forecast

        premium_icon 'Epic' rain rumours dry up amid BoM forecast

        News INTERNET claims of “epic” rainfall coming to the region have been largely quelled by Bureau of Meteorology forecasts.

        UPDATE: 7-year-old treated in hospital for shark bite injury

        premium_icon UPDATE: 7-year-old treated in hospital for shark bite injury

        Environment Girl bitten by shark suffers injury to foot and ankle.

        Paramedics say girl’s leg was seriously cut in shark attack

        premium_icon Paramedics say girl’s leg was seriously cut in shark attack

        Health A GIRL is recovering in the Bundaberg Base Hospital, after she was bitten by a...

        OPINION: Royal couple should be celebrated, not criticised

        OPINION: Royal couple should be celebrated, not criticised

        News Meghan Markle makes her own rules and some people just can’t handle it.