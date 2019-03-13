Govt will fund disability royal commission

A royal commission into abuse and neglect in the disability services sector is one step closer today with Prime Minister Scott Morrison committing to “fully funding” the inquiry. Picture: ThinkStock

A ROYAL commission into abuse and neglect in the disability services sector is one step closer today with Prime Minister Scott Morrison committing to "fully funding" the inquiry.

It will be Australia's seventh royal commission in a decade.

Calling the inquiry could be one of Mr Morrison's final acts as Prime Minister before government goes into caretaker mode ahead of the federal election in May.

Draft terms of reference for the inquiry were released today by Social Services Paul Fletcher and are open for public comment until March 28.

Mr Morrison has been under growing pressure to call the inquiry since mid-February, when the Coalition dragged out Question Time for a record-breaking two and a half hours to avoid losing a vote to Labor on the issue in Parliament.

He announced today the Commonwealth would be "fully funding" the royal commission after initially asking the states to jointly fund it.

States and territories have all agreed to take part however.

"This Royal Commission into disabilities is focused on people with disabilities," Mr Morrison said today.

"It's focused on how they have been mistreated, abused, not respected, been held back, not been able to realise their opportunities to live full and complete lives."

Labor will be included in the consultation process for terms of reference, along with people with disability, their families and carers, and other stakeholders.

"We are working methodically through the necessary steps so that we can be in a position in coming weeks to seek the Governor General's approval to establish a Royal Commission into violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation of people with disability," Mr Fletcher said.