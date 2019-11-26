PM refuses to dump Angus Taylor amid police probe

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to stand down Angus Taylor while police investigate reports of the creation of a ‘fraudulent’ document.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to stand down Angus Taylor while police investigate reports of the creation of a ‘fraudulent’ document.

A strike force has been formed to investigate allegations Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor used an altered document to attack the spending of City of Sydney Council.

In a statement NSW Police confirmed they were in the "early stages" of investigating information into the reported creation of fraudulent documentation.

"Detectives from the state Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad have launched Strike Force Garrad to investigate the matters and determine if any criminal offences have been committed," the statement said.

"As investigations are ongoing, no further information is available."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to stand down Energy Minister Angus Taylor while investigations take place.

Mr Morrison returned to the floor of the House after he was grilled about the matter during Question Time to confirm he had since spoken with NSW police to get an update on the case.

"I've since spoken with the NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller about the investigation and the nature and substance of their inquiries, which he advised me were based only on the allegations referred by the Shadow Attorney-General," he said.

"Based on the information provided to me by the Commissioner, I consider there is no action required by me under clauses 7.1 and 7.2.

"The NSW Police should now be left to complete their inquiries which will be considered upon their completion."

NSW Police will investigate allegations Energy Minister Angus Taylor was involved in the creation of a “fraudulent” document. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas

The matter was referred to NSW Police by Labor after it was revealed Mr Taylor's office had referred to false figures regarding travel costs during a fiery correspondence by letter with Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

Attorney-General spokesman Mark Dreyfus wrote to NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller in October seeking the formal investigation.

Mr Dreyfus cited three sections of the NSW Crimes Act, asking the police to consider whether the conduct committed an offence.

MORE NEWS:

Female employee made complaint against 'how many c**ks? agent

'I felt my life force leaving, I felt my body stop'

From pot to pingers: The evolution of drugs at festivals

After defending his use of an altered document to launch an attack on Ms Moore over her council's spending, Mr Taylor conceded the $15.9 million bill he cited in a letter to her was wrong.

"What is clear now, is that the numbers in that document were not correct," Mr Taylor said.

"I reject absolutely the suggestion that I, or any members of my staff, altered the document in question; however, I will be writing to the Lord Mayor to offer my apologies for not clarifying those numbers with the City of Sydney before writing to her."

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts

During Question Time earlier, Opposition leader Anthony Albanese asked Prime Mr Morrison if he would move to stand down Mr Taylor from the frontbench while the investigation took place.

Mr Morrison said investigations were a matter for "authorities in other places" and accused Labor of trying to "smear" government members.

"The matters that the Opposition Leader refers to have not been provided to me or been presented to me by the NSW Police. I have not been advised," he said.

Mr Albanese continued his attack during Question Time, pointing to rules that would allow the Prime Minister to stand down a minister if they are subjected to any kind of official investigation.

"Now, this is a very recent matter, and I will be happy to take advice from the NSW Police in relation to any matters that they're pursuing," Mr Morrison said.

"I will be taking advice from the NSW Police on any matter that they are currently looking at, and I will form a view."

Mr Taylor has confirmed he will "of course" co-operate with NSW police regarding the investigation but slammed any suggestion of deliberate wrongdoing.

"This is an outrageous accusations against me by the Labor Party," he said.

"I reject absolutely the suggestion that I, or any members of my staff, altered the documents in question.

"I won't be lectured to by the party of Aldi bags and wine boxes full of cash.

"I'm not going to be lectured to about integrity in the week that Labor is celebrating Eddie Obeid coming out on parole."