SUCCESS: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has praised the Hinkler Regional Deal.
PM praises Hinkler Regional Deal, but Premier tight-lipped

Katie Hall
by
16th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has come forward in a show of support for the newly-announced Regional Deal for Hinkler.

Mr Morrison said the deal represented a fantastic outcome for Bundaberg, and talks with Hinkler MP Keith Pitt to progress the deal would follow.

"This is a great opportunity for Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and the region and we'll be working closely with Keith (Pitt) as we roll it out,” Mr Morrison said.

"Keith (Pitt) has been knocking down my door on the Regional Deal for months.

"Like Keith, I know how important it is to strengthen the local economy and tackle the high levels of unemployment and the Regional Deal is a key part of the solution.”

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Mr Pitt announced the Regional Deal on Tuesday.

The announcement follows after months of campaigning by Mr Pitt to secure the deal.

On Wednesday, Mr Pitt told the NewsMail the Regional Deal would work hand-in-hand with the Cashless Debit Card to address the region's social and economic issues.

Meanwhile, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was tight-lipped about the State Government's commitment on the Regional Deal.

The NewsMail yesterday sought comment from the Premier, but was provided only a short statement from a spokesman.

"The government welcomes any federal government investment in Queensland infrastructure,” the spokesman's response said.

"Unfortunately the federal government provided no prior advice or details about this announcement before it was made.”

The Queensland Government would be expected to invest tens of millions of dollars to enable the deal to maximise its potential.

In response to a statement by Labor representatives on Wednesday claiming Mr McCormack and Mr Pitt were trying to "hoodwink” voters, Mr Morrison said they were "talking down” the deal.

