Scott Morrison has referred Bridget McKenzie’s decision to award a $36,000 grant to a shooting club she was a member of to the head of his department.
Politics

PM orders Bridget McKenzie sports scandal investigation

by Matt Coughlan
22nd Jan 2020 6:47 PM

Scott Morrison has referred embattled cabinet minister Bridget McKenzie's decision to award a $36,000 grant to a shooting club she was a member of to the head of his department.

The former sports minister is under immense pressure over a $100 million grant scheme the auditor-general found favoured clubs in marginal seats before the election.

Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Philip Gaetjens will check whether her actions breached ministerial standards.

Minister for Agriculture Bridget McKenzie and Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: Marc Tewksbury/AAP
In a statement, the Prime Minister's office said Mr Morrison had referred the auditor-general's scathing report to Mr Gaetjens on Friday.

"The Prime Minister is awaiting the secretary's advice and will continue to follow due process. The matters raised in the media today have also been referred," a spokesman said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday it emerged Senator McKenzie gave a grant under the program to a shooting club she is a member of at Wangaratta in Victoria.

Labor have called for Senator McKenzie to be sacked over the scandal after the damning auditor-general's report found most of the cash went to seats the coalition was targeting.

bridget mckenzie philip gaetjens scandal scott morrison seniors-news sports grants

