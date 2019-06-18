PM jets off with family for secret island getaway

SCOTT Morrison has taken his first "well-earned break" since ascending the top job almost 10 months ago, escaping with his family to a "secluded" Pacific island resort for a week.

The Prime Minister, who led the Coalition to a stunning election victory on May 18, snuck out of the Australia at the weekend with his family for "well-deserved a week in the sun", sources told the Herald Sun.

While his exact destination is unknown, it's understood Mr Morrison and his wife Jenny and daughters Abbey and Lily are holidaying on a small outer island off the coast of Fiji.

Scott Morrison and his family, wife Jenny and daughters Lily and Abbey, have headed abroad for a holiday in the sun.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, the National Party leader, is acting in the top job in his absence.

Colleagues have heaped praise on Mr Morrison's "high energy levels" and "relentless campaigning" since he became PM in August last year.

The beach-loving PM, a daily swimmer, enjoyed a brief family holiday on the NSW south coast over New Year enjoying "flathead and chips" with locals at the Shoalhaven Heads Hotel.

Fiji is a nice place to visit this time of year.

Mr Morrison's office confirmed he was having a "brief, well-earned break" and would be back on deck next Saturday.

In the weeks since winning the election he has travelled to the Solomon Islands, Britain and Europe as part of D-Day celebrations.

Mr Morrison will also attend the G20 in Osaka later this month and is likely to attend the G7 as a guest of French President Emmanuel Macron in August.