Hinkler MP '100%' behind PM: 'Only one poll that counts'

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has given his "100%” backing to Malcolm Turnbull after the Prime Minister's 30th consecutive Newspoll loss.

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has given his "100%” backing to Malcolm Turnbull after the Prime Minister's 30th consecutive Newspoll loss. GLENN HUNT

STREET POLL: What we think of the PM NewsMail

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has given his full backing to Malcolm Turnbull after the Prime Minister's 30th consecutive Newspoll loss.

Yesterday the Liberals suffered their 30th consecutive loss to Labor in Newspoll - the same marker Mr Turnbull used when challenging Tony Abbott for the top job.

The NewsMail asked Mr Pitt for his thoughts on the situation and what the government had delivered for the people of the Bundaberg region.

"I don't know many people who are sitting around their breakfast table talking about the latest Newspoll," Mr Pitt said.

"They're concerned about the cost of electricity and jobs.

"There is only one poll that counts and that is on election day."

Mr Pitt said the government was delivering for Bundaberg and the whole country.

"We are nearing the target of one million jobs created since 2013, with 17 consecutive months of jobs growth - the longest run of jobs growth ever recorded," Mr Pitt said.

"In Hinkler, there has been $9.65 million invested in five projects worth $30.8 million through the Regional Jobs and Investment Package which will create 99 construction jobs and 333 ongoing jobs."

Mr Pitt said the Federal Government was making local roads safer, with almost a million dollars towards upgrades in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay through the Black Spots Program.

"The Building Better Regions Fund invested $16.3 million into three projects in and around Bundaberg, and the Skilling Australians Fund will provide an extra 60,000 apprenticeships and traineeships in Queensland," he said.

"And along with Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, I am fighting to upgrade Section D of the Bruce Highway."

Sunday's Newspoll, published by The Australian, has the Coalition trailing Labor 52-48 on a two-party preferred basis.

However, Mr Turnbull remains preferred PM at 38 per cent to Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's 36 per cent.

During his time as Prime Minister, Mr Turnbull has visited Bundaberg once.

That was in February 2016, when there was a whirlwind of selfies and talks with a local farmer about innovation in agriculture.

He was in the region with Barnaby Joyce who was deputy prime minister at the time.

Mr Pitt said the leadership of the Liberal Party was a matter for the Liberal party room.

"As a member of the Nationals party room I don't get a vote on the Liberal party leadership, but I believe the Prime Minister is doing a great job and I back him 100 per cent," he said.

On September 14, 2015, Mr Turnbull cited consistently poor opinion polling for the government, resigned from the Cabinet and challenged Mr Abbott, reclaiming the leadership of the Liberal Party by 10 votes.

Mr Abbott insists he will not challenge Mr Turnbull.

"None of us should live in the past or dwell on things," Mr Abbott told reporters in Melbourne on Sunday before pushing off on the annual Pollie Pedal charity bike ride.

But he did call on his Liberal colleagues to explain why he was kicked out of office.

.