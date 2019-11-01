PM hits out at Scott Cam salary scrutiny

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has defended keeping TV tradie Scott Cam's taxpayer-funded salary secret.

The host of The Block last month inked a deal to become the federal government's national careers ambassador in a bid to get more young people on the tools.

Mr Morrison said the agreement was commercial in confidence, meaning it couldn't be revealed to the public.

"That's a protection that's provided to individual Australians that their own commercial arrangements aren't exposed," he told 3AW radio on Friday.

He said the government signed similar agreements with suppliers to build road and rail projects.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended keeping TV tradie Scott Cam’s taxpayer-funded salary secret. Picture: AAP

"There are a lot of companies that do business with the government who seek those commercial-in-confidence agreements," Mr Morrison said.

"It's not a new practice, it's quite a longstanding one."

The Gold Logie-winning Cam is paid by the government to highlight how practical and technical training can lead to high-paying jobs.

Labor and the unions have called for more money to be poured into TAFE instead of celebrity appointments.

When Cam appeared with Mr Morrison and Senator Cash, Mr Morrison said university wasn't the only path to success.

Scott Cam last month inked a deal to become the federal government’s national careers ambassador in a bid to get more young people on the tools. Picture: AAP

"I want to see more Australians become plumbers, electricians and bakers than lawyers and consultants. I would like to see more of them going on to become their own boss," he said.

"Scott Cam is proof that undertaking a trade can be a very valuable, rewarding and successful career choice, and there are plenty more who can tell a similar story to Scott.

"By learning a trade you'll earn more, your skills will be in demand and you'll help build our country and keep our economy strong," he said.

Senator Cash said Cam would help Australians at "all ages and stages".

"Working with the National Careers Institute, Scott will make sure individuals and businesses can take advantage of the pathways on offer," she said.