PM hits Labor over Christensen smear

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has accused Labor of mounting a "grubby" campaign against George Christensen, after the Queensland MP revealed he was the subject of federal police inquiries into his frequent visits to South-East Asia.

Mr Christensen has denied any wrongdoing and blamed Labor and a former senior government MP for a "vile and hateful smear" including allegations he was at risk of blackmail.

The MP has made regular visits to the Philippines, where his fiancee lives, and has sent money to her and her family.

A Labor MP referred allegations to the Australian Federal Police.

Reported concerns had been raised within the diplomatic community months earlier.

In a statement on Facebook, Mr Christensen said he had written confirmation from the AFP that it had found there was no evidence to support the allegation or establish criminal conduct.

He said the AFP "did not launch any investigation, nor did they, at any stage, interview me about any matter, criminal or otherwise".

Mr Christensen said he had been informed that a senior Labor MP had made the fake allegation, and the smear campaign had mainly been spread by a former senior government MP and one of his senior ex-staff members.

Mr Morrison said Mr Christensen had given a "pretty clear" explanation, and accused Labor MPs of trying to "kick along" the "grubby" allegations.

But the Prime Minister refused to address Mr Christensen's claims that the smear had been spread by a former senior member of the government.

Mr Morrison said he never commented about what he knew or didn't know about AFP inquiries.

Labor frontbencher Mark Butler called on Mr Morrison and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to "come clean with the Australian people about what they knew and when".

Mr Butler would not confirm the AFP referral came from a Labor MP, but said any member of parliament who was made aware of serious allegations would report these to authorities.