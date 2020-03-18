PM expected to announce new crowd ban

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to announce tough new restrictions on indoor gatherings today, as the number of coronavirus cases in Australia continues to rise.

It comes after Mr Morrison yesterday met with the national cabinet to review the latest medical advice on public crowds and discuss how to best protect residents in aged care homes.

More than 450 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across Australia, with 210 in New South Wales, 94 in Victoria, 78 in Queensland, 32 in South Australia, 28 in Western Australia, seven in Tasmania, two in the ACT and one in the Northern Territory.

Five people have died, with one death in Western Australia, three deaths in New South Wales, and one death in Queensland.

$10m for virus-hit businesses in Melbourne

Alle McMahon

Melbourne's inner-city businesses will benefit from a $10 million local economic stimulus package from the local government to help them deal with the effects of the coronavirus.

A council meeting on Tuesday night endorsed the support package, which will include suspending fees for Food Act registrations and street trading permits for three months.

Rents will also be halved for eligible tenants in council-owned buildings and a business support summit will be held at Melbourne Town Hall and screened online.

A rates hardship policy will be also developed by the end of March and opportunities will be given to redeploy 200 casual and part-time staff to "work on improving city cleanliness and presentation".

The stimulus package is designed to help businesses deal with the fallout from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Picture: David Caird

Lord Mayor Sally Capp said the package will support businesses affected by the statewide emergency measures announced on Monday, which include social distancing to prioritise health and safety.

"Fees for some permits will be waived and businesses can apply for direct grants to help keep them trading," she said in a statement.

"The economic impacts from this virus will be significant and we're encouraging everybody to support local businesses wherever they can."

More than 90 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across Victoria, but Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has warned that figure will continue to rise.

"We are focused on doing whatever is necessary to minimise the spread of infection and keep Victorians safe," he said.

AAP

2h agoMarch 18, 2020HIGHLIGHT

Traveller describes 'surreal' experience in UK

Alle McMahon

A woman has described the "surreal" and stressful experience of hearing borders could close while on holiday in the UK.

Rachel Hippolyte, from Perth in Western Australia, said she'd been in the UK for about five days visiting her elderly parents and family before she heard countries were starting to close their borders.

"I've just come to the UK. I wasn't supposed to come back for week but we've heard this morning that they're starting to close borders," she said in a video on Facebook.

"For the last two days I've been trying to get through to change

my flight back. I've been on hold with Qantas for about seven

hours and in the end just had to make the decision to just buy another flight, which cost more than my return flight before."

Ms Hippolyte said it had been an incredibly stressful experience, but she made the right decision Picture: Facebook

Fearing that she wouldn't be able to get home, Ms Hippolyte said she booked the last seat available on a flight that was leaving in just two hours

"It's quite surreal," she said.

"I've been incredibly stressed, purely because the not knowing - not being able to get hold of anyone to be able to change the flight.

"In the end I just had to make a decision, a financial decision that at the end of the day it's just money. And if it means that I'm home and I'm safe with my family, then that's what I needed to do. And once I'd made a decision, it was actually quite easy."

On Tuesday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT)urged Australians abroad to return home as soon as possible due to the coronavirus.

"We now advise all Australians to reconsider your need for overseas travel at this time," it said in a statement.

"If you're already overseas and wish to return to Australia, we recommend you do so as soon as possible by commercial means."

All returning Australians are now required to self-isolate for 14 days.

3h agoMarch 18, 2020HIGHLIGHT

New ban could hit pubs, cinemas and weddings

Alle McMahon

The Prime Minister is expected to announce tough new limits on indoor gatherings today, which could impact restaurants, clubs, pubs, parties and weddings.

It comes after Scott Morrison met with the national cabinet late last night to review the latest medical advice on public crowds and discuss how to protect residents in aged care homes.

Mass gatherings of 500 people or more have already been banned, and other world leaders have also advised their citizens against eating out and going to bars, cinemas and theatres.

Most schools are already taking precautions, including cancelling excursions and assemblies. But a number of private schools have independently taken the decision to move to online classes.

Chief medical officers haven't ruled out school closures, but they're being cautious about the idea.

Health Minister Greg Hunt yesterday said the government's focus was on protecting vulnerable Australians.

"This is our fundamental national task," he said in Melbourne.

"Because they are the ones who are most likely to have an impact from the coronavirus which could either be serious or could, of course, lead to a fatality."

- With wires