Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"I have been encouraging both the United States and China to, you know, get on and get this done."
Politics

PM congratulates US, China on partial deal

by Colin Brinsden
12th Oct 2019 10:59 AM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has congratulated the US and China in what appears to be a breakthrough in the long running trade war between the two countries.

"We welcome what has been somewhat of a breakthrough," Mr Morrison told reporters in Suva on Saturday during his whistlestop visit to Fiji.

"I have been encouraging both the United States and China to, you know, get on and get this done."

The US and China have agreed to the first phase of a trade deal covering agricultural purchases, currency and some aspects of intellectual property protections.

The US has also agreed not to proceed with around $250 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods that were supposed to have come into effect on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump said there is still more to negotiate but hopes the deal can be concluded when world leaders meet for the APEC meeting in mid-November.

More Stories

china prime minister scott morrison trade war united states

Top Stories

    Meet Bundy’s first Queen of Shebah

    premium_icon Meet Bundy’s first Queen of Shebah

    News Shebah, an all-female rideshare, is set to hit Bundaberg on Monday almost one year after Uber first launched.

    PERFECT PAIR: Where to find new Bundy Rum Ice Break

    premium_icon PERFECT PAIR: Where to find new Bundy Rum Ice Break

    News Bundaberg Rum flavoured Ice Break will be hitting shelves next week in an exciting...

    Changing times for women’s sport at The Waves

    premium_icon Changing times for women’s sport at The Waves

    News WITH an ever-increasing number of women and girls taking to the sporting field, The...

    Minister wants more info on health boss 'sacking'

    premium_icon Minister wants more info on health boss 'sacking'

    News Minister seeks more information over controversial sacking of CEO