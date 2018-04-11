PM accused of taking Wide Bay for granted

DRIVING FORCE: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien wants major work done on the Bruce Highway.

MEMBER for Maryborough Bruce Saunders says the Commonwealth Government will have "blood on its hands” if major upgrades to the Bruce Highway aren't prioritised.

It follows Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pledging $1billion to fund major upgrades along the M1 in the Gold Coast yesterday, in a 50-50 arrangement with the Queensland Government.

Mr Turnbull said the upgrades would ease congestion between the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

"The Turnbull Government understands the drive from the Gold Coast to Brisbane should take one hour, not two, and we are taking action to fix that,” he said

But Mr Saunders said he was incensed at the announcement, accusing the PM of "taking the Wide Bay for granted”.

"Just because he wants to pork barrel some marginal seats on the Gold Coast, safety is being thrown out the window,” Mr Saunders said.

"His own member for Wide Bay, Llew O'Brien, has commented in the media that if something is not done about the Bruce Highway in our area, the Commonwealth Government will have blood on its hands and is running a petition to that effect.

"I certainly hope the Prime Minister will listen to the regional voters and make safety a priority instead of concentrating on the ballot box.”

The State Government has already promised its $200 million share of the $1 billion, 26km project which will divert the highway around Gympie, joining it up with the old highway at Curra.

The petition strives to secure construction funding for Section D of the bypass.

He said once Section D was complete, work could begin to fund a four-lane highway extending to Hervey Bay.

"For people travelling between Maryborough and Cooroy it will eliminate eight sets of traffic lights and enable smoother, faster, safer travel,” he said.

"Section D will also help to ensure that Wide Bay communities remain connected when the Mary River floods.”

The petition will stay open until April 25, 2018.

"Too many lives have been lost in horrific fatal accidents and too many people have suffered from serious injuries in crashes on the Bruce Highway between Cooroy and Curra,” Mr O'Brien said.

"We must fix this.”

Click here to sign the petition.