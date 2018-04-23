Plenty to work on for Power

AUSSIE RULES: They may have strolled to a 134-point win but Bay Power have plenty to work on ahead of Wednesday's Anzac Day blockbuster against Hervey Bay Bombers.

The Power dominated the newly-promoted Maryborough Bears, but while they ran out 24.23-167 to 4.9-33 winners, there is plenty for coach Michael Gay to work with after the siren.

The biggest is the 23 in the points column. The Power will be lucky to have 23 scoring opportunities against AFL Wide Bay's top squads, let alone afford a conversion rate of 51%.

"I think we squandered a few missed opportunities,” Gay said. "There's probably four or five we missed due to pressure but we have to absorb some of that. There's a couple others we could've taken a better shot.

"To Maryborough's credit they pressured us a fair bit and they had a full team. Our juniors are getting better with every game.

"We still have a fair bit to do, the pressure Maryborough put on us was probably not equitable to what the Bombers, ATW or Gympie can sustain.”

Matty Schlein kicked nine goals, Josh Wheeler nabbed five and Dan Goodwin four on a scoresheet which featured seven names.

The Power will face a red-hot Bombers at Port City Park in the second of two Anzac Day games, a genuine battle of the competition's top two teams and possibly an early preview to this year's finals series.

The Bombers are undefeated, having dispatched Brothers Bulldogs 16.12-108 - 9.9-63 at Norm McLean Oval on Saturday, while the Power have lost just one game - a two-point loss to The Waves.