Plenty to do in Bundaberg this weekend to celebrate dads

Daughters Macey, 7, and Pippa, 5, are spoiling dad Steven Moore this Father’s Day.

LOOKING for ways to celebrate dad’s special day in Bundaberg this weekend? Here are just some options.

• Day on the green at HSG gardens

Designed to let Dads relax with their friends and families in the tranquil garden setting on the lower Greens, HSG is hosting a special picnic event between 11am and 2pm

Enjoy a two-person hamper packed full of local flavours with assorted cheeses, dips, sweet slices, a selection of fruit and seafood and your choice of two Bargara Brewery beers or Cheeky Tiki ciders, for $88.

Grab a hamper for the kids too, containing a cheese scroll, fresh fruit salad, a cookie and bottle of water for $10.50.

HSG’s Gardens Room bar will also be open to purchase additional beverages and supplies.

Enjoy live entertainment from Miss Lee, a talented solo artist who recently moved to the region and has a great voice.

For more information, phone 4198 3710.

• Bowl dad over with game of tenpin and pizza

Enjoy a superhero themed family deal at the Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre.

Open until 9pm tonight, go head to head in a round of bowling and enjoy two slices of pizza per person for a family of four, for $52.

Additional games can be added for $9 per person.

Book a lane by phoning 4152 4334.

• Whaley amazing day on the Great Barrier Reef

Lady Musgrave Experience has surprise gift vouchers available for Father’s Day, offering dad the chance go whale watching or spend a day on the Great Barrier Reef.

To book tickets, phone 4151 5225 or book online at ladymusgraveexperience.com.au

• Grand afternoon filled with free food

Shout dad a great feed on Sunday at the Grand Bundaberg Hotel.

Book in for lunch or dinner and dad will receive his meal for free.

Secure your table by phoning 4304 8510.

• Splitter’s Farm

Make a day of it and take dad to Splitter’s Farm for a morning filled with sunshine and fresh air on the farm.

Start with an hour long self-guided tour meeting the adorable animals who live at Splitters Farm, followed by a barbecue picnic on the grounds.

Enjoy a sausage sizzle and drink (water, soft drink or Breaka milk) for each member of the family and live entertainment from Smooth Velvet.

The kids can enjoy the Fort Blair playground while mum and dad can take advantage of the cider and wine tasting hosted by Ohana Winery and Ciderhouse in the full licensed area.

Tickets cost $35 for adults, $25 for children $25 and $15 for infants under two-years-old.

• Buy a brick for a good cause

Still need to buy a Father’s Day gift?

Why not buy dad the gift of giving and purchase a virtual brick from the Carinbundi Foundation.

All virtual bricks help to build forever homes for people living with disabilities in Bundaberg.

Make a donation via the website and the Carinbundi Foundation will send an e-card to your Dad, online here.

• Pick up a platter to take to the destination of dad’s choice

Spoil dad by picking him up a beautiful platter filled with a selection of fine meats and delicious cheeses, from The Deli.

To place an order, phone 4198 3710.

• Bingo and bite to eat at Brothers

Spend the day at the Brothers Sports Club with plenty of great meal options and entertainment available to keep dad happy.

Play bingo from midday and stay for the cash draws which start at 2pm.

Grab a drink from the bar and enjoy lunch or dinner at the White China Bistro.

• Sneaky advance movie screenings at Bundaberg cinema

Head over to Reading Cinemas Bundaberg for a special Father’s Day surprise with advance screenings of Rams and Bill and Ted Face The Music.

Give dad a gift card to use online or at the candy bar or book tickets online directly here.

Check out the film synopsises below.

Rams: In remote Western Australia, two estranged brothers, Colin (Sam Neill) and Les (Michael Caton) are at war.

Raising separate flocks of sheep descended from their family’s prized bloodline, the two men work side-by-side yet are worlds apart.

When Les’s prize ram is diagnosed with a rare and lethal illness, authorities order a purge of every sheep in the valley.

While Colin attempts to stealthily outwit the powers that be, Les opts for angry defiance.

But can the warring brothers set aside their differences and have a chance to reunite their family, save their herd, and bring their community back together?

Bill and Ted Face the Music: The stakes are higher than ever for the time-travelling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan.

Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it.

Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.