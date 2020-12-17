Plenty of room in market for locally grown gourmet mushies

Mum-of-three Chantelle Johnson first started Gin Gin Mushrooms when her husband encouraged her to supply her locally grown products to the public.

GOURMET mushrooms have become a hit in Bundaberg and the surrounds, with a local grower turning a hobby into a new business venture.

“I started growing gourmet mushrooms two years ago as it wasn’t really something you could buy around here or in the supermarkets,” Ms Johnson said.

“After doing some research I found so many recipes using all different types of mushrooms and I became fascinated with the process of how they grow.”

So when the family returned from an unexpected trip to Melbourne in July, they were required to isolate at home as part of the COVID-19 restrictions, allowing Ms Johnson and her husband to focus solely on the new project.

“We introduced the product to Bundy Online (Fruit and Veg) and One Little Farm and the retail sector has really embraced our mushrooms,” Ms Johnson said.

“It’s been such a tough year for the hospitality sector, but we’re hoping to target that market next year too.”

Pretty, colourful and tasty, Gin Gin Mushrooms deliver on all fronts.

Growing all types of oyster mushrooms from her urban farm, the Gin Gin local said each variety had a completely different taste from the others.

“While growing, our pink mushrooms smell a bit fishy, but when you eat them, they taste more like ham or bacon, especially if you cook them long enough until they go crispy, so a lot of our vegan customers actually use them as a meat substitute,” Ms Johnson said.

“Our White variety taste like white button mushrooms when raw, but when you cook them, they have a bit of a nutty taste and a woody aroma to them, while our yellow mushrooms smell like flowers.

A delicious buddha bowl, made using some Gin Gin Mushrooms.

“I find it completely fascinating – it’s all about personal taste and there is a mushroom to suit every tastebud out there.”

Currently in the process of upgrading their grow room, Ms Johnson hopes to delve into growing other mushroom varitities next year, including Shitake, Pepinos and Lion’s Mane.

Gin Gin Mushrooms are available in an 100g or 250g pack with prices ranging from $8 to $16.

Medium and large sized gift boxes are also available to purchase for Christmas, with prices starting from $30.

Christmas deliveries are also available when ordering directly through the Gin Gin Mushrooms’ Facebook page, which you can visit by clicking here.