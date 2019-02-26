Plenty of off-season work ahead for the Spring Cup

OPINION: They say variety is the spice of life and we saw that on Saturday night in the Spring Cup.

Congratulations to the Pythons on ending the reign of Turtles Brothers.

It took an amazing effort from them to end the dynasty of one of the champion teams in the competition and the region.

The Turtles' eight years of dominance should never be forgotten.

No other side in Bundaberg sport has been that successful and the same can be said in our major sporting codes in Australia.

No one in the AFL, football, or basketball has won eight or more titles in a row.

The only two that have won eight or more titles was New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield when it won nine in a row from 1954 to 1962 and the St George Dragons winning 11 in the New South Wales Rugby League from 1956 to 1966.

The Turtles deserve every accolade they get for what the club did this decade.

But as with anything, the time comes where everyone has to move on.

And Rugby Bundaberg faces an interesting off-season as it moves towards the next season at the end of this year.

The competition is currently four teams and I expect that to change heading into next season.

The Waves Falcons will be fighting hard in the off-season to get back into the Spring Cup after missing this season with a lack of player numbers.

The same can be said of Isis, who forfeited multiple times towards the end of this season.

The Crushers will be hoping to recruit well and come back to hopefully be a competitive force in 2019/20.

Rugby Bundaberg also has the decision to make on the Fraser Coast Mariners, who have indicated an interest in coming into the competition.

The Mariners would be a good fit for the competition and be a perfect way to make the Spring Cup competition a six-team event.

There is a great potential for the competition to increase and improve on this season, which was a great one with three competition sides close to each other.

Turtles, Bundaberg West Barbarians and eventual premiers Pythons all had fair arguments for the first time in years that they should be champions, which was different to the one or two in contention in previous years.

Here's hoping by October that can double to six in chances to win the Cup.

Shane Jones