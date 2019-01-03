Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay based entertainer Derek F Smith
Hervey Bay based entertainer Derek F Smith
News

GIGS GALORE: What's happening in Bundy's music scene

Mikayla Haupt
by
3rd Jan 2019 8:30 AM

Thursday

Melinda Wells

 

The Waves

 

Rock n Roll Boys

 

Brothers Sports Club

Friday

Dave Stygall

 

Rick's At Bargara

 

Matt Black

 

The Waves

 

The Crush

 

The Waves

 

Rock n Roll Boys

 

Brothers Sports Club

 

Rod Bryant

 

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

 

Tony Spruce

 

Burnett Bowls Club

 

Neil Wenck

 

Bundy Services Club

 

Shelly Waters

 

Sandhills Sports Club

 

The Other Bloke

 

Sugarland Tavern

 

Mick Bazley

 

The Club Hotel

 

Derek F. Smith

 

The Metro Hotel

 

Bevan Spiers

 

The Lighthouse Hotel-Motel

Saturday

The Crush

 

The Waves

 

 

Barlight

 

Brothers Sports Club

 

Anne Etherton

 

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

 

Neil Wenck

 

Bundy Services Club

 

Tahli Thomas

 

The Metro Hotel

 

Frank Benn

 

The Metro Hotel

 

Sam Maddison

 

Sugarland Tavern

 

Axis Reunion 2019

 

The Globe Hotel

 

Lonely Zephyr

 

The Club Hotel

 

NHM, Lobie, Johnny Sebba, DJ Pete, Sprinkk and NMARC

 

Club Central

Sunday

One for the Road

 

The Waves

 

Alex Peden

 

Brothers Sports Club

 

Neil Wenck

 

Bundy Services Club

 

Abby Skye

 

The Club Hotel

 

The Other Bloke

 

The Lighthouse Hotel-Motel

 

Email your gig details to editorial@news-mail.com.au.

bundaberg entertainment gig guide music whatson
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Woman, 20, taken to hospital after crashing into tree

    premium_icon Woman, 20, taken to hospital after crashing into tree

    News A WOMAN has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after crashing into a tree early this morning.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 9:09 AM
    New year marks Oz tour for local muso

    premium_icon New year marks Oz tour for local muso

    News Barker takes his family and music on road

    Travelling coffee van stops in Bargara

    premium_icon Travelling coffee van stops in Bargara

    Business 'I just like taste, the buzz, and actually working with the coffee'

    Local Partners