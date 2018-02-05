Plenty of heart and soul goes into music festival

INSPIRED: Heart and Soul Festival organisers Dan Owttrim and Tracey O'Keefe are ready for a rocking festival for charity.

THERE'S a hidden message in the name of the musical event that will rock the Rum City later this month.

The Heart and Soul Festival, to be held on February 18, was named that because organisers Tracey O'Keefe and Dan Owttrim both had friends and family die due to heart disease and mental illness.

The event's aim is to help send a message of support and raise funds for the Heart Foundation and Blue Hope.

Ms O'Keefe, 38, knows too well the consequence of heart disease because she lost both her parents to heart attacks at a young age.

"I have to monitor my cholesterol,” she said.

"This is just my way to help spread the message.”

Blue Hope is an organisation that supports police officers, and as a police officer himself, Mr Owttrim knows the import- ance of such a group.

Miriam Vale police officer Owen Harms died in July. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

"I knew Owen Harms for 20 years,” Mr Owttrim said.

"He influenced my career.”

The event will include a Big Rock Project which will give the community a chance to become rock stars.

Mr Owttrim said the project was not about breaking records or having the best voice, but coming together in music.

He said the project's aim was to gather as many musicians and singers to perform three rock songs.

The songs were chosen because they related to the aim of the festival.

"There is just nothing like this, uniting in the music,” Mr Owttrim said.

"We want as many people to come down and participate.”

The couple said they had a great response from singers, groups and locals while they were organising the event.

They said it was humbling to know the message had already had an effect.

Gates open at 10am at Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, for a gold coin donation, which will go to the Heart Foundation.

The $20 participation fee for the Big Rock Project will go to Blue Hope.

Click here to find out more, or to register for the Big Rock Project.

BIG ROCK PROJECT

1. Got You On My Mind by Powderfinger

2. Soul Revival by Diesel

3. Touch by Noiseworks