Plenty of fish ready to be dished up for Easter

FRESH AND LOCAL: Marguerite Conroy-Mills with her Easter seafood platter at the Red Shed.

LOOKING for an excuse to stock up on local seafood?

The Red Shed Seafood and Grunske's by the River Seafood Market and Takeway say they've got "plenty" of all your seafood needs.

"Easter is really big for fish," Marguerite Conroy-Mills from the Red Shed said.

"On Good Friday everyone eats fish so we've got plenty of fish fillets of reef and estuary fish.

"We can also make up seafood platers to any dollar value and they are really presentable - you can take it home and put it right on the table."

Ms Conroy-Mills said the Red Shed have fish fillets starting at $12/kg, Morton Bay bugs $4 each and sandcrabs at $5 each, along with prawns, oysters and scallop meat.

She said buying product straight off local trawlers gives the Red Shed "good prices" which reflect the lack of a middle man.

Sian McDowell from Grunkse's By The River said they have an "excellent supply of fish and prawns" straight off the trawlers.

Ms McDowell said reef fish like coral trout and red emperor selling as whole fish have been popular in the lead up to the Easter break.

The Red Shed and Grunske's will be open all weekend to bring the fresh haul of the sea to your plate this Easter.

"We've got lots of extra happy and friendly staff working over the weekend to help get to customers quickly," Ms Conroy-Mills said.

"There's nothing worse than having to wait half an hour in line, you end up just leaving."

She said staff will try to ensure service within 10-15mins.

The Red Shed is on 5E Quay St and Grunske's is on 11e Petersen St.