Plenty of blue salmon on the chew in Burnett River this week

Peter and Kahn Ashmore with the 73cm and 66cm salmon they caught in the Burnett River recently.

BUNDABERG INSHORE

Some cracking snapper and grunter have been caught around the Bundaberg area over the past week. The Four Mile Reef and the Cochrane Artificial Reef off Elliot Heads have been the hot spots.

Drifting over the top and the edges of the Four Mile working soft plastics and soft vibes will get you into the action. At the Cochrane Artificial anchoring or spot-locking is the go. I find using berley pellets will improve your catches there at times.

Also there has been some winter whiting getting around. In front of the lighthouse off Burnett Heads is where it’s at. Using Gulp Worm soft plastic beach worms always gets the bite!

BURNETT RIVER

Plenty of blue salmon, bream and grunter have been caught in the Burnett over the past week. Fishing the last two hours of the outgoing tide has been the go.

The Town Reach has definitely been the hotspot. From live-baiting to throwing all sizes of soft plastics and soft vibes – it’s all been working well.

With the smaller tides again this weekend having a throw with the cast net for a few prawns is definitely not a bad idea.

Norm Hunt with the 3kg trumpeter he caught in the Burnett River recently.

BAFFLE CREEK AND THE KOLAN RIVER

The Kolan River and Baffle Creek have been producing some very nice whiting and flathead. Some of the whiting have been in the 40cm+ range.

Fishing the incoming tide over shallow yabbie bars will get you the bite. Using fresh yabbies and beach worms with a size 6 long shank hook is the go.

The flathead have been loving small paddle-tail soft plastics being slow-retrieved over sandbars. If you’re more into bait fishing the trusty old sprat will get you onto some flatty action.

Don’t forget to throw the crab pots in because there was some ripper crabs caught last weekend.

LAKE MONDURAN

Lake Monduran has still been producing some solid barra.

There has been plenty caught in the mid 80cm range. Most of the barra bites have been in the shallows on the windblown points.

Mid to late afternoon has been the hot bite time. Jackal Squirrel hardbodies and your paddle-tail soft plastics have been doing the trick.