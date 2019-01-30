Pleasure and Paine of captaining my country

Tim Paine admits the captaincy does at times take a toll.

WHEN the Ashes finished last summer I went home to Hobart and literally slept for two days.

It was the same again after the Indian Test series just gone.

It's tiring being captain and wicketkeeper, but in terms of my cricket I'm not finding the physical strain any different to when I didn't have that extra responsibility.

As a wicketkeeper you're always tuned in anyway and I was always having those key conversations with captains and bowlers and often being the man in between who would help get messages across.

I've always been heavily invested in the game when I'm out in the middle, so I haven't felt like that's changed.

There's no doubt there is a little bit of extra mental pressure and strain so I have come up with ways of trying to manage that.

It's usually just as simple as trying to go to bed a bit earlier.

If I need to hit the hay at 7pm rather than 10pm then I know I'll wake up fresh and ready to go.

Tim Paine visits the Roll of Honour at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Picture: Phil Hillyard

There's certainly times now where instead of going out with the boys for dinner, or going to the movies, or catching up with people if I'm in a new city, I'll just chill in my hotel room.

It's no different to when you're getting a bit sick - you just listen to your body.

Being captain has given me the need to do that.

Over the past six months my wife, Bonnie, has sometimes got a bit frustrated because when I get home from a match or a tour I can be very quiet and withdrawn - and that's because I am really tired.

She often jokes that 'everyone gets the fun-to-be around Tim, and I get stuck with you!'

I'm trying to work on that and having the kids at home really helps I find because it gets me out of my own head.

The only difference I've found being captain during the game is that when we are batting I feel like I'm the next man in all the time.

Previously, I could tune out of the game really well and only when we were four down would I start getting myself ready.

Paine made a first-ball duck against Sri Lanka. Picture: AP

That can be a bit draining and when there's big days coming up I can find it hard to sleep - but when I get to the end of the game I can just shut down and I'll sleep really well because I'm exhausted.

But I've got the same mindset I had when I was called back into the side last summer.

I won't get to do it forever so I'm loving the captaincy.

Rather than complain that it's difficult or that I'm tired, I'm enjoying every minute of it.

Travis Head got named one of our vice-captains last week and excuse the pun, but he has an old head on young shoulders.

He's been captain of South Australia for a number of years and he's growing in confidence at this level and has a nice, calm way about him.

He's someone who has been recommended by his peers first and foremost and secondly I imagine he's someone we see as a potential captain down the track if he is playing good enough cricket in the years to come.

Tim Paine talks tactics with Mitchell Starc. Picture: Getty

Marnus Labuschagne is the sort of bloke who if you play against him, you think he's a pain in the backside. But when he's in your team he's brilliant.

I remember having a crack at Marnus a few times in Shield cricket. He was annoying, talked a lot.

But in my team, I love him and I find his energy and attitude is infectious for us and gets the other boys up.

This Australian team is training harder than any other team I've been involved in.

That's because we think we have to.

Obviously the great players from previous sides like Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke were always trying to get better, but there's a different vibe about us because our team has changed so much and at this point in our development, we don't have these out-and-out world class batters.

We know we're not at that level yet, but that's where we want to be so we're training harder.

