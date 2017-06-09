24°
Please explain robocalls bagging One Nation: candidate

9th Jun 2017 5:19 PM
LISTEN IN: The calls included recordings of internal discussions between Pauline Hanson and chief of staff James Ashby.
LISTEN IN: The calls included recordings of internal discussions between Pauline Hanson and chief of staff James Ashby.

ONE Nation candidate Damian Huxham has called for an investigation into how Bundaberg was bombarded with phone calls saying the party "can't be trusted.”

The recorded calls went out last night accused his party of "busily plotting to rip off taxpayers” and played recordings of internal discussions between Pauline Hanson and chief of staff James Ashby.

Mr Huxham, who is the One Nation's candidate for Hervey Bay at the state election expected to be held this year, said they would get to the bottom of the "smear campaign”.

Mr Huxham also ran for the party in the seat of Hinkler at last year's federal election

The recorded calls came on the same day Senator Hanson won a bid in court to prevent a former One Nation member from broadcasting tapes he secretly record.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  damian huxham pauline hanson pauline hanson's one nation robocall

