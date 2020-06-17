Menu
A court has heard details of a couple’s terrified call to Triple 0 as a man allegedly used an angle grinder, sledgehammer and chisel to break down their door.
Crime

‘Please come now … he is going to kill someone’

by Lea Emery
17th Jun 2020 6:58 PM
AN elderly couple fearing they'd be killed when a Gold Coast man allegedly filmed himself using an angle grinder, sledgehammer and chisel to break down their door, a court was told.

David Joseph Parker was today committed to stand trial in the Southport District Court for stalking and making threats in December last year.

Prosecutor Caitlin Usher, during the committal proceedings in the Southport Magistrates Court, read out details of the alleged incident in Burleigh Waters on December 19 last year.

Parker took video of his alleged attack on the door using a mobile phone strapped to his chest.

David Joseph Parker allegedly used a hammer and chisel to try to break open the door of a Burleigh Heads home. Picture: Supplied
The eight minutes of footage, which makes up part of the brief of evidence, shows him yelling at the elderly couple that he was going to get their dog.

"Get my dog now. Where is my dog? He is my dog now, motherf***er," he yelled.

Ms Usher said while he was yelling he used power tools to break through the security door and then started on the wooden door.

The court was told Parker also threatened to "go through" everyone to get to the dog.

Ms Usher said the attack left those inside terrified as they tried to barricade the door.

"They called Triple 0 and said: 'Please come now. He is trying to get in the front door. Don't waste time, he is going to kill someone'," she said.

The damage done to the door of a Burleigh Heads home during at attack allegedly done by David Joseph Parker. Picture: Supplied
Parker only stopped the attack when police arrived.

His recording of the alleged incident was found when Parker's phone fell to the ground while he was being restrained.

It is alleged the incident is over an elderly, one-eyed dog who Parker had allegedly dognapped weeks earlier.

There is no evidence the dog has ever been mistreated.

Ms Usher said other evidence police had included CCTV footage from homes nearby, photographs of the damage and photographs of an injury to one of the victim's fingers.

Parker, who represented himself in court, indicated he was going to plead guilty prior to trial but also said he would get a lawyer.

He has been in custody since the incident.

The trial is expected to take place in the coming months.

