Plea to pet owners after 'aggressive' frenchie attack

Jenny and Acacia Chambers were walking the family dogs at Mountain Creek when they were attacked by an off-leash French bulldog. Now the family wants a crack down on irresponsible pet owners.

Jenny and Acacia Chambers were walking the family dogs at Mountain Creek when they were attacked by an off-leash French bulldog. Now the family wants a crack down on irresponsible pet owners. Patrick Woods

RESIDENTS are calling for a crack down on off-leash dogs after an attack by a french bulldog at Mountain Creek left a grandma in hospital.

Jenny, 75, and Acacia Chambers were walking the family dogs on Sunday afternoon when they were attacked by the off-leash dog.

"It was quite an aggressive dog," younger sister Islay Chambers said.

Her grandmother tried stopping the dog, but was injured in the process. She was left with a pulled ligament and fractured ankle, and is unable to return home to the UK until her ankle heals.

"She's still a bit shocked about it," Ms Chambers said.

"She's got a moon boot on now and is on crutches.

"A lot of trouble has come from this."

Ms Chambers said the family had reported the attack to the council and wanted other residents to report any off-leash dogs in the area.

The jack russell, Digit, was not injured in the attack, but Ms Chambers' other dog Namoya, a border collie, had a seizure and spent the night in emergency.

"That's never happened before, and they (vets) said it could have been caused by the stress of the attack," she said.

File photo: An "aggressive” french bulldog attacked the two dogs on Sunday. druvo

Ms Chambers said the quiet area was notorious for problematic off-leash dogs, and it was time to find a solution.

"We've had our dogs get attacked multiple times by off-leash dogs," she said.

"It's really unfortunate because we just don't feel safe to walk our dogs in our neighbourhood any more."

Other residents reported similar experiences after Ms Chambers made a plea on social media for people to report off-leash dogs.

One woman said her dog was killed by two off-leash dogs on the same street while on a leashed walk.

"It's unfortunate because almost every house is a family with young kids, and irresponsible pet owners make it unsafe," Ms Chambers said.

Residents are now calling on people to report off-leash dogs to council to prevent incidents like this from happening again. Patrick Woods

A Sunshine Coast Council spokesperson said dog owners should take responsibility for their animals in public spaces and ensure they were contained on their property when at home.

"When in public, dogs must be under effective management, meaning they need to be under the direct control of their owner, whether in an on-leash or off-leash area, to ensure that all community members are able to safely enjoy these spaces," the spokesperson said.

To teach responsible pet ownership, council runs an education program that includes visits to schools and pop-up booths across the region's dog parks and beaches.

"While most dog owners do the right thing, unfortunately there are still a few who don't," the spokesperson said.

"Council also conducts daily patrols to provide education and ensure owners are exercising their dogs responsibly."

Dog attacks are investigated under the Animal Management (Cats & Dogs) Act 2008 QLD. Investigations may result in prosecution through the court, with a maximum penalty of $39,165.

Depending on the severity of the incident, the dog involved in the attack may also be regulated as a dangerous or menacing dog resulting in increased registration fees to manage the regulated dog and strict containment conditions for keeping the dog.

Dangerous dogs are also required to be de-sexed and muzzled when in public.

Sunshine Coast Council encourages residents to report all dog attacks.