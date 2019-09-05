Menu
Adrian Warrick and partner Brooke Bowen, pictured at The East Ballina Cemetary where the grave of his daughter Tanilla is located, Tanilla was murdered in 2011. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star
Adrian Warrick and partner Brooke Bowen, pictured at The East Ballina Cemetary where the grave of his daughter Tanilla is located, Tanilla was murdered in 2011. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star Patrick Gorbunovs
Crime

Plea to keep Tanilla's mother behind bars

Aisling Brennan
by
5th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:11 AM
IT'S been eight years since two-year-old Tanilla Warrick-Deaves' lifeless body was found in her pram two days after being beaten by her step-father and left for dead.

Warren Ross was found guilty of the toddler's murder and sentenced to 40 years' imprisonment after the court found he repeatedly bashed and tortured the two-year-old as 'toilet training' punishment, ultimately leading to her 2011 death on the Central Coast.

Warren Ross was found guilty of Tanilla's murder.
Warren Ross was found guilty of Tanilla's murder. DANIEL MUNOZ

Tanilla's mother Donna Deaves, who was in a relationship with Ross at the time of Tanilla's death, was sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter, with a nine years non-parole period.

She's set to go before the parole board in September 2020 much to the horror of Tanilla's stepmother, Brooke Bowen.

Ms Bowen, who lives in Ballina, has long since been campaigning against the atrocities surrounding Tanilla's death, and how the NSW Family and Corrective Services failed to prevent it from happening.

With a year to go until Deaves is eligible for parole, Ms Bowen has launched a petition to present to the parole board outlining the reasons why Tanilla's mother should not be released from jail.

"Why should she get out early, she only got nine years," Ms Bowen said.

"I don't believe she should have gotten off lightly.

"She should have gotten life. They both should have.

"There should be mandatory sentencing."

Tanilla Warrick-Deaves.
Tanilla Warrick-Deaves. NSW POLICE

Ms Bowen said she was hopeful people would support the petition as she wanted to prevent the family from enduring more unnecessary pain.

"We've got to gather a lot of signatures," she said.

"I wasn't (Tanilla's) mother but I buried her and picked her coffin out, that's something I have to remember for the rest of my life.

"Her siblings have to live with the fact that their sister was taken from them."

To sign the petition, search for Tanilla Warrick-Deaves on www.change.org.

editors picks family and community services northern rivers court northern rivers crime parole board petition tanilla warrick-deaves
Lismore Northern Star

