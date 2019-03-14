Menu
POLICE APPEAL: Concerns are held for a girl missing from Gayndah.
News

Plea to find girl missing from Gayndah

14th Mar 2019 6:41 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a girl reported missing from Gayndah.

The 13-year-old was last seen on March 11 at an address on Meson St but has not been seen since.

Concerns are held for her welfare as her behaviour is out to character.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 160cm tall and has a slim build and blonde hair.

Police believe she may have intended to travel to the Caboolture area.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is being urged to contact police on Policelink on Crime Stoppers on 131 444 or 1800 333 000.

Bundaberg News Mail

