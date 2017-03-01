31°
Plea to find driver who evaded police at 180kmh

Carolyn Booth
| 1st Mar 2017 5:18 PM
WANTED: Police are searching for the driver of a car, similar to this one pictured, who evaded police.
WANTED: Police are searching for the driver of a car, similar to this one pictured, who evaded police. Contributed

POLICE have made a desperate plea to the public to help find the driver of a maroon 1996 Ford Falcon sedan, with fears the driver is putting other road users at serious risk.

The car, similar to the one pictured, has Tasmania registration plates C94XG and has evaded police in the Moore Park and Gooburrum areas, travelling at speeds in excess of 180kmh.

The driver is described as a Caucasian male and is suspected to reside in the Moore Park area.

Any one with information can call PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1300 333 000 and quote QP1700378487.

