Plea for return of precious jewellery

STOLEN: Casey Fletcher has been left feeling devastated after sentimental rings were stolen from her.

A BUNDABERG woman is desperately pleading to the thief who stole sentimental jewellery from her to return it, no questions asked.

Casey Fletcher said eight rings had been stolen along with her handbag, which was sitting in her locked car parked at her home on Friday.

"I found the car door open, I thought it might have been a mistake at first so didn't think anything of it,” she said.

"I had some earlier appointments so I took my rings off and left them in the handbag.”

"When I realised they were gone, I was devastated.”

Ms Fletcher said she contacted police and put a plea out on social media begging for any information about the missing rings.

Since then Bundaberg police have found the handbag, which was dumped in a stormwater drain.

They also found three of Ms Fletcher's rings, which were taken to a pawn shop.

Five are still missing.

In the top frame, the jewellery on the ring finger is still missing along with rings pictured in the lower frame.

Ms Fletcher said she was desperate to get her jewellery back because they held great sentimental value.

"One of the rings has hearts on the sides with the engraving 'I love mum' which was from my son who, when he was little, saved all year to buy it for me,” she said.

"The one with the diamond in the middle and little diamonds on the side was a gift from a dear friend.

"I can't stop crying. I feel so lost without them. I can't eat, I can't sleep at night as they mean so much to me I feel devastated.”

Ms Fletcher said she hoped anyone with information would come forward.

"If anyone has seen my rings or knows who has or has any information at all please, I beg you, please contact the local police even if it's an anonymous tip-off.

"If you are the person who has stolen my rings please have a heart and return them back to its rightful owner.

"You know the owners address, please, even if you put them in the mailbox anonymously, no judgement, I just want my rings home.”

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1701545816.