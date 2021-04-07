Plea for help: Eight kids and no place to call home

Aeisha McRam and her family are desperately searching for a new home.

It's stressful enough applying for a rental these days, but for Ballina mum-of-eight Aiesha McRam time is running out to find appropriate housing for her family.

Last February, her real estate agent told her that she had 90 days to move out as the owners decided to sell the property.

But as the days keep ticking down to move out, Ms McRam is having no luck finding anywhere else to live.

"That day (I was told to leave) I was on the realestate.com looking for homes from Wardell to Woodburn to Lismore and I haven't stop since then," she said.

"I've got eight kids; I've heard how bad it is here. I think it's hard to get a house.

"I feel like I'm just hitting a brick wall.

"I'm at a point where I'm breaking down to family, I don't know what to do anymore."

With her family set up in the region, her kids go to school in Ballina, and medical appointments set up for some of her kids who have disabilities, Ms McRam said she's still hopeful she'll find a place to live in the Northern Rivers.

But she's since applied for about 35 properties, and not even one has called her references.

"I've got 12 (applications in) at the moment, I haven't heard back," Ms McRam said.

Taking to social media in a desperate attempt to find a new home, Ms McRam said she was at a lost end as to what to do next.

Ms McRam said she had approached housing agencies in the hope they could assist, but she's been turned away because she doesn't fit certain criteria.

"They cannot help us because they don't have a big enough home for us and I need to in a domestic violence situation or homeless to get help," she said she'd been told.

"Being homeless with all my kids is the scariest thing and I don't want that."

Ms McRam said she's willing to stay in a three-bedroom house and had considered selling everything she owned to buy a caravan.

"I'm absolutely scared, because I don't know where to go," she said.

If you can help Ms McRam to find a home, please contact her through us, at northernstar@news.com.au.

