Jodie Bloor has no memory of what happened to her and doesn't know how her family is struggling while she's in hospital.
Plea for help after 'carer's stress' becomes too much

Ashley Carter
11th Mar 2019 1:12 PM | Updated: 16th Mar 2019 12:40 PM
A SUNSHINE Coast mum and carer with a "heart of gold" is unable to look after her family after she suffered a serious head injury last week.

Jodie Bloor fainted, hitting her head, on Friday and was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where she remains in intensive care with a bleed on the brain and no memory of what happened.

The Cooroy mother-of-two is the primary carer for her two children, Ethan, 8, and Sienna, 6, who are high-level autistic, as well as her husband, Geoff, who has his own significant health issues.

 

The Bloor family with Sunshine Coast Superintendent Darryl Johnson at a charity fundraiser for Seahorse Nippers, Alexandra Headland.
Close friends Rebecca Wood and Mikka Price say the incident was caused by "carer's stress" and that something needed to be done to ensure the Bloor family had more support.

"Jodie runs herself ragged. I honestly believe that this is carer's stress because it's just been too much caring for Geoff and the kids," Ms Wood said.

The children need constant care, Ms Price said, and that, on top of caring for her husband, was too much for Jodie to manage.

"They can't bathe yet, they can't wash yet, they can't eat alone yet, they can't get a cup of water. They're 100 per cent dependent on their parents," Ms Price said.

 

The Bloor family in happier times.
Jodie has no idea why she's in hospital and is unaware of how her family is struggling without her.

"You can tell her that she's had a fall and that she has swelling on the brain ... and then 15 minutes later she would say to me 'what's happened?'" Ms Price said.

 

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Bloor family manage while Jodie recovers, but friends say the process could take months and she might never recover fully.

"Short-term they need help with food and fuel, long-term to help get the mortgage paid off that they had before Geoff was diagnosed," Ms Wood said.

"On a carer payment they can't make their mortgage payments."

 

Close friends believe Jodie's fall was caused by
They are pleading with the local community to help the Bloor family through the difficult time and help get "this woman with a heart of gold" back on her feet.

"We need to get Jodie back home, but also make sure that this does not happen again," Ms Wood said.

For more information and to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

