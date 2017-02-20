Plea for chaos on Rosedale road to end

WITH tragedy striking multiple times along Rosedale Rd last year and the beginning of this year, concerned resident Danielle Hokin is looking to improve the road to ensure the safety of drivers in the future.

"We have had many very serious accidents and fatalities, the road usage has increased significantly especially heavy vehicles,” she said.

She said the problem is not only the road, but also people not knowing the road rules - failing to give way and performing other dangerous practices on the road.

Mrs Hokin said if there was more room on the road, drivers would have options to avoid a traffic crash, especially around intersections.

For Mrs Hokin it's about providing a road her family can return home safely on.

"I have two sons, 16 and 18, who drive this road almost daily and I know a family who just lost their 19-year-old boy before Christmas on a motorbike.

"These are the things that drive me to say anything, along with the many near misses both me and my husband have had mostly with people performing dangerous overtaking and drivers swerving into your lane.”

Mrs Hokin contacted the Department of Transport and Main Roads to see what could be done in regards to the road and has since received a response.

"I have received an email in response to my concerns expressing that they are planning on putting a business case forward this year in regards to road widening of the Rosedale Rd depending on other financial priorities.

"We would only want to encourage this as far as it is necessary and true as we would not want to direct funds from other worthy needs unfortunately there is only so much money to go around.

If you have a road concerns contact bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au