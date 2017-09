RESCUE: The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue helicopter airlifted a person to hospital who was involved in a crash on the Bruce Hwy yesterday.

A GLADSTONE councillor is pleading for the State Government to fix the dreaded Bruce Hwy.

Yesterday, as Gladstone councillors discussed the desperate need for the Bruce Hwy to be upgraded, three crashes unfolded on the road, two at Miriam Vale.

Councillor Glenn Churchill presented a motion calling for an update to the Bruce Highway Action Plan.

This will be presented at the Local Government Association of Queensland's annual conference on October 16-18.