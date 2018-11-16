Plaza evacuated after fire breaks out in CQ store

A fire broke out in a store in Allenstown Plaza on Thursday night.

A SHOPPING centre was evacuated last night after a fire broke out in a Rockhampton store.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Allenstown Square just past 8pm to reports smoke was billowing from a shop in the centre.

Ash covered the windows of the Top Nail Allenstown store after a fire on Thursday night. vanessa jarrett

Four fire crews attended the scene to find the fire in a nail bar, Top Nail Allenstown.

The shop was evacuated and the fire was out by 8.15pm. No people were injured.

Crews stayed on scene until around 9.50pm to conduct gas monitoring and ensure power was disconnected.

Fire investigators were due to head to the scene today to determine the cause but the fire was deemed not suspicious.

Owners of Top Nail Allenstown issued an apology to customers on its Facebook page saying the store would be closed until further notice.

Owners of Top- Nail Allenstown issued this apology on its Facebook page after the fire. Facebook

Although nobody was injured, the notice stated there was significant damage to the business.