PLAYING WITH FIRE: Marine flares found at scene of two fires

PLAYING WITH FIRE: Emergency services were called to a scene over the weekend, where two fires were intentionally lit using marine flares.

PLAYING WITH FIRE: Emergency services were called to a scene over the weekend, where two fires were intentionally lit using marine flares.

POLICE are investigating two vegetation fires that were intentionally lit using marine flares.

The unknown offenders were travelling along Boothgarh Rd in the suburb of Horton one night over the weekend, when they threw a marine flare into the shrubs located 10 metres from the road, causing a fire to start.

After this initial fire was started, the suspects drove 100 metres down the road, where they proceeded to throw an additional marine flare, again into shrub, which caused a second fire to start burning.

A local resident was driving home when she witnessed the blaze and asked her husband to dial triple-zero.

Emergency services attended the scene and contained the two fires, which had burnt several square metres.

Authorities are investigating the matter, which they suspect is connected to two separate fires that occurred on September 20 and 21, in Redridge and North Isis.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Policelink on 13 14 44 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, quoting reference number QP1901851576.