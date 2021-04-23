Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

‘Playing politics’: MP’s spray over port’s Chinese ownership

by THOMAS MORGAN
23rd Apr 2021 2:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LABOR federal MP Luke Gosling has accused the Morrison government of "playing politics" by targeting Victorian agreements with China while ignoring Darwin Port.

The member for Solomon also said the Prime Minister was ultimately responsible for ticking off on the 99-year lease of the port to Chinese company Landbridge, which has links to the CCP.

But the Commonwealth has claimed Darwin Port's $506 million lease is exempt from new foreign influence legislation, because it was sold to a company rather than a government.

Mr Gosling told the NT News control of the port should've never fallen under the influence of a foreign power.

"It was on Scott Morrison's watch as Treasurer that the control of the strategic port of Darwin shifted to a foreign entity," he said.

"No one could think it serves Australia to have our vital northern port in the control of a foreign country."

Mr Gosling also implied the decision to target deals between Victoria and China was made to hurt the state's Labor Premier Dan Andrews.

Luke Gosling OAM MP said the federal government had ignored the Darwin Port issue. Picture: Che Chorley
Luke Gosling OAM MP said the federal government had ignored the Darwin Port issue. Picture: Che Chorley

"(The Morrison) government has given itself the ability to torpedo deals between states and territories and foreign powers, but is using it to play politics, rather than in our national interest," he said.

A Morrison government spokesman referred the NT News to comments made on Nine Radio by foreign minister Marise Payne.

"(The sale of Darwin Port) wouldn't necessarily fall under this legislation specifically, Jim," Ms Payne said.

"Largely because it was an agreement with the government and a Chinese company, not a state government or a government entity," she said.

 

 

Following the decision to nullify Victoria's agreements with the CCP government, independent senator Jacqui Lambie said Darwin Port's sale "should be torn up".

"It's about time we had a good look at that Port of Darwin because if anything goes on in the future … you can guarantee we are going to need to be operating from there," Ms Lambie said.

thomas.morgan1@news.com.au

 

  

 

 

Originally published as 'Playing politics': MP's spray over port's Chinese ownership

china trade war foreign ownership landbridge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEACH REPORT: Mixed conditions forecast for the long weekend

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: Mixed conditions forecast for the long weekend

        News Best days to head to the beach and when the ocean is expected to start getting “choppy and messy”

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        News This will mean changes to our local app

        How you can help support service personnel at the checkout

        Premium Content How you can help support service personnel at the checkout

        News Coles launches campaign to raise funds for veterans in the lead up to Anzac Day

        FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        News When and where Anzac Day services will be held around the Bundaberg region.