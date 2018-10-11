Playhouse looking for Les Mis male actors

Rebecca Hutchins and Nigel Dick are excited for the Playhouse Theatre's Les Miserables production set to take place at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

Rebecca Hutchins and Nigel Dick are excited for the Playhouse Theatre's Les Miserables production set to take place at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre. Mikayla Haupt

CALLING all the fellas.

If you think you'd like to follow in the footsteps of Hugh Jackman or Russell Crowe, why not audition for the Playhouse Theatre's production of Les Miserables?

Director of the upcoming musical, Rebecca Hutchins said they had a fantastic turn out of enthusiastic performers at their information session on Saturday; but, are in need of a few more gentlemen.

"It's one of those shows that is driven by the male chorus, so when we're looking at casting you can't have two-thirds of the show female and a third male - it needs to be balanced and vocally balanced as well," Hutchins said.

"We had about 100 at the information session which was fantastic.

"We had a lot of interested kids for the child roles and child chorus, and a lot of females but not as many gentlemen as we would like."

Hutchins said they've picked this musical, not only because of the local performance's 25-year milestone but because it's a masculine-driven show, "it's a great show for men".

The Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg initially performed Les Miserables 25 years ago at the Moncrieff, where it will be brought back to life next year.

"...I know there are some amazing male singers who sing at church or even in bands - there are a lot of great bands in Bundaberg," she said,

Hutchins said she knows there are a lot of great singers out there and wanted to encourage them to head along to the audition.

She said there was a wealth of information regarding auditions on the Playhouse website www.theplayhousetheatre.org.au, and they recorded the information session which was available on YouTube for anyone who missed the information session.

"There are four different rehearsal dates so if one doesn't look suitable we are happy to accommodate people on other times,"

"There are two main role males, and if people think about the movie, they were played by Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe.

"And then of course there is Marius, who was played by Eddie Redmayne."

Hutchins said it's a show about camaraderie, standing up for what you believe in, justice and injustice - "it's just such a powerful storyline".

She said in addition to the students needed, they need older gentlemen as well.

"We don't just need young voices, we need all age male voices, because we need people to frequent the tavern, farmers, there are so many minor roles as well," Hutchins said.

She said they had between 10 and 15 males attend the information session with interest, but they are looking for more.

The Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg is on 2B Steffensen St.