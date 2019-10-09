Claire's ready to fly in Bundaberg Mary Poppins production

THE magic of Mary Poppins is coming to the Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg and is expected to wow audiences as the biggest productions to take the local stage.

After a week of auditions, the cast was announced on Saturday and they dived right into rehearsals the following day.

Claire Finter has been cast as Mary Poppins and is sure to soar in the role - quite literally.

While getting to fly in the production Wicked as the character Glinda, Mrs Finter said she was seated, but as Mary she will really be flying.

A 674kg beam has been installed as part of the theatre's requirements to have Mary fly and that she will.

Mrs Finter said it had been about two years since she was last on the Playhouse stage due to other commitments, but some free time and Mary has brought her back.

She said she was honoured to have been given the chance to bring the character to life as there was a plethora of talented actors who could have done so.

For Mrs Finter it was the balance of sternness, fun and quirk which drew her to the role.

With opening night on December 6, she said rehearsals were three-times a week and there was a lot of singing to be done before showtime.

Having spent a lot of time perfecting her singing and dancing Mrs Finter said she was eager to bring that to the Bundaberg community as Mary and alongside an incredible cast of performers.

One of her favourite songs for Mary is Practically Perfect, while Step in Time and supercalifragilisticexpialidocious are sure to impress the audience as an ensemble.

From the lead characters, to the choirs, tap dancers, costume designer, crew and director, Mrs Finter said it was a fantastic group who were set to bring the story and music of Poppins to life.

MARY POPPINS: Claire Finter at the Playhouse Theatre.

Director Rebecca Hutchins said while there was some experienced cast members there was a lot of fresh faces stepping into the spotlight.

She said there was 56 people in the cast and was astounded by the performance level the organisation can achieve, this time in their own venue.

Having directed the massive production Les Miserables earlier this, Ms Hutchins is no stranger to putting on a big show.

There's a little bit of magic for everyone and a live orchestra to help bring the music to life.

Ms Hutchins said they had three new drops and a crew working tirelessly on the set and props, promising there will be things that people have never seen at the Playhosue before.

The acoustics of the playhouse and power of the cast will also be on full show as Ms Hutchins said there will be no microphones used in this production.

A full acoustic sound will ring out across the theatre.

Tickets go on sale online and at the theatre box office on Sunday November 17.

There will be seven shows, the first of which will be on December 6. For more details head to www.theplayhousetheatre.org.au