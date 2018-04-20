Playground attack puts high school teacher in hospital

The front entrance of the Grafton High School. Police are investigating an alleged assault of a teacher by a student on the school oval earlier this week.

The front entrance of the Grafton High School. Police are investigating an alleged assault of a teacher by a student on the school oval earlier this week. Tim Howard

POLICE are investigating the assault of a Clarence Valley high school teacher after he was allegedly attacked in the playground this week.

The NSW Department of Education has confirmed the teacher was attacked on the oval at Grafton High School on Tuesday afternoon.

The teacher was taken to hospital for observation and police were called.

"A student is being dealt with under the department's Suspension and Expulsion Policy. Police are investigating," said a department spokesman yesterday.

The department also confirmed there was another incident on Wednesday at South Grafton Public School.

He said staff were required to manage the behaviour of a suspended Year 4 student, who entered the grounds unsupervised.

"Nobody was hurt but police were required, and coincidentally an ambulance was needed for a medical matter involving another student," the spokesperson said.

Students and parents who know the teacher have been supporting him on social media.

"Disgusting!! He is such a wonderful caring teacher. Some kids today have no respect," read one post.

"He's honestly one of the best people I've ever met! I just don't get it," was another one.

Police said they were called to the high school at lunchtime on Tuesday to deal with an incident involving a student and a teacher.

"Police were called to an incident where a student had assaulted a teacher," a police spokesman said.

"The teacher was taken to hospital for observation and treatment. A young person is assisting police with their inquiries."