PLAYERS TO WATCH: Top six to watch in the Wide Bay AFL Final

Marcus Dyson

THE two-time Stedman medallist will bring the energy for the Power team.

The enthusiastic midfielder has an engine that will keep the Bombers' midfield on their toes.

Josh Wheeler

Josh Wheeler creates a presence for Bay Power up forward.

The Hervey Bay Bombers will have to be at their best to keep him in check.

His on field communication and leadership will keep his team on track.

Glenn Krohn

THE experienced mid-forward will be determined to secure the club's first premiership.

Club legend Krohn will be focused on keeping the Bombers backs busy.

Travis Mills

The league's top goal scorer will be out to continue his good form up front for the Bombers.

Power know they will have to be on their game to stop his scoring prowess.

Jakob Tietz

THE young mid-field forward is predicting a good win for the Bombers.

Confidence is high with a good feeling around the club.

Returning from injury at the start of the season, he is fit and ready to bomb the ball into goal.

Jake Nagy

JAKE Nagy will be a thorn in the side of the opposition.

His hard challenges at the ball from half-back flank will have a large impact on the end result.

Returning from injury mid-season, Nagy has been dominant over the past few weeks.