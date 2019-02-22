Players out for Pythons for clash

Pythons player Trent Seeds will be missing from tonight's Spring Cup final against the Turtles Brothers.

UNION: The task for the Bundaberg Pythons to win this year's Spring Cup just got tougher.

The side will aim to end the eight year winning streak of the Turtles Brothers tonight when the sides face at The Waves Sports Complex.

But the Pythons will have to do it without one of their leading try scorers, Trent Seeds.

Seeds is out after injuring his ankle recently.

The back said he would be out for between three to four weeks but was expected to be fit before the new Bundaberg Rugby League season, where he plays for the Easts Magpies.

The injury blow adds to the suspension of Tyrrell Howard for the clash with the fullback also out of the decider.

The Pythons are hoping to win the title for the first time since entering the competition in 2015.

The side has lost the past two grand finals.