Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pythons player Trent Seeds will be missing from tonight's Spring Cup final against the Turtles Brothers.
Pythons player Trent Seeds will be missing from tonight's Spring Cup final against the Turtles Brothers. Brian Cassidy
Sport

Players out for Pythons for clash

Shane Jones
by
22nd Feb 2019 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNION: The task for the Bundaberg Pythons to win this year's Spring Cup just got tougher.

The side will aim to end the eight year winning streak of the Turtles Brothers tonight when the sides face at The Waves Sports Complex.

But the Pythons will have to do it without one of their leading try scorers, Trent Seeds.

Seeds is out after injuring his ankle recently.

The back said he would be out for between three to four weeks but was expected to be fit before the new Bundaberg Rugby League season, where he plays for the Easts Magpies.

The injury blow adds to the suspension of Tyrrell Howard for the clash with the fullback also out of the decider.

The Pythons are hoping to win the title for the first time since entering the competition in 2015.

The side has lost the past two grand finals.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital following Bruce Hwy crash

    UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital following Bruce Hwy crash

    Breaking A car and a truck have collided on the Bruce Highway, with reports the car may have flipped during the incident.

    Industry analysis: Why rentals in Bundy are on the rise

    premium_icon Industry analysis: Why rentals in Bundy are on the rise

    Property The relocating working class are driving up the rental market

    Bundy's private v public schools: Is it worth it?

    premium_icon Bundy's private v public schools: Is it worth it?

    News Is the cost of private education at schools worth the money?

    WEATHER: Oma steals hope of much-needed rain in Bundy

    premium_icon WEATHER: Oma steals hope of much-needed rain in Bundy

    Weather New Bundaberg forecast as TC Oma steers clear of the coast