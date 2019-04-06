Menu
TACKLED: Easts player Mathew Ross gets tackled by Wallaroo Shaun Collins last week. Brian Cassidy
Players driven to bounce Easts back

Shane Jones
6th Apr 2019 12:41 PM
LEAGUE: Eastern Suburbs coach Mick O'Sullivan hopes this weekend isn't deja vu to what happened last year.

The side plays Hervey Bay today in the second round of the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade, looking for their first win of the season.

Easts lost to the Roos last week and now need to beat the Seagulls today to avoid going 0-2 just like the side did last year.

The losses early cost the side a top three position, which could have prevented them from being eliminated in the first week of the finals in 2018.

"We definitely do not want it to happen again,” O'Sullivan said.

"But we're a lot stronger than last year and a lot more experienced as well to get through it.”

O'Sullivan said he didn't need to tell the team where it went wrong last week.

The players did it for him.

"Guys admitted it was unsatisfactory,” he said.

"They said the weather put them off a little bit with them struggling with the new combinations as well.”

O'Sullivan said while that wasn't good enough, he hopes the side bounces back with what it needs to do against Hervey Bay.

The Seagulls were impressive in round one, beating Maryborough Brothers 72-0.

"We're going to have to clamp down,” he said.

"Defence will have to be our main priority.”

O'Sullivan said the side won't shut down anyone despite Seagulls player Logona Vetemotu starring last week.

"I made a statement at the start of the season that we are not targeting anyone in particular,” he said.

"If our one to 17 do the one percenters then we'll win the majority of our games.” The sides face each other at 3pm.

