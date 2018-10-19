Player Poll: City rock among A-League’s toughest

Who is the toughest A-League star to play against?

THE A-League is back ... and so too are the sensational footballers we know and love!

But is there a star who frustrates his fellow professionals more than any other?

We went along to the official A-League season launch in Sydney this week and snared some time with a top player from each club.

Each was asked who they felt was the toughest opposition player to come up against, as we endeavoured to find out who is the most feared and revered by their peers.

HERE'S WHAT THEY HAD TO SAY...

MELBOURNE CITY'S RILEY MCGREE: "I think whenever I play, especially when I played at Adelaide, Isaias has always been hard to play against, both in attack and defence. He's classy on the ball you can't really get near him and when you get the ball he's always onto you."

BRISBANE ROAR'S ADAM TAGGART: "Bloody hell. I think as an individual, Bart Schenkeveld is probably one of the toughest defenders to play against. He's quick, he's big, he's strong and aggressive. Playing against him is a challenge."

Bart Schenkeveld in his days with Heracles Almelo

CENTRAL COAST MARINERS' TOMMY OAR: "Aside from the Mariners, I think Alex Wilkinson. He's not your typical tough defender but he reads the game so well and is so composed."

WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS' ORIOL RIERA: "For me last season, Bart Schenkeveld was the best centre-back in the league."

PERTH GLORY'S MATTHEW SPIRANOVIC: "Probably the big signings, past experiences playing against Japan and Keisuke Honda I know his quality and what he brings - I'm sure he'll be a handful."

ADELAIDE UNITED'S CRAIG GOODWIN: "Again its been really good recruitment, good squads across the board. It's difficult to say, I think once you've played everyone once you get a good gauge of how everyone is going. I think against Josh Risdon at right back I've always had good battles with him."

MELBOURNE VICTORY'S COREY BROWN: "Milos Ninkovic. He's a class player, I always have a tough day against him."

NEWCASTLE JETS' DIMI PETRATOS: "I'm not sure. I try not to focus too much on my opposition, I try and focus on my own game."

WELLINGTON PHOENIX'S STEVEN TAYLOR: "Every team has top players. It doesn't matter who it is, I'll give them the same respect as if they were in the Premier League."

SYDNEY FC'S ADAM LE FONDRE: "Not that I know of. I'm looking to make their lives a living hell rather than the other way around."