Player cap increases for registrations for next year

ROLL: The Waves Jacobb Olive in action during the 2017 season. He played for Easts this year before moving The Waves again and attracting no points from the BRL competition for it. That has now changed after a meeting on Sunday. Shane Jones

LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League clubs will be able to register more players for next season's competition.

The NewsMail can reveal clubs will be able to sign 70 senior men players that can play in the A-grade and reserves.

The increase is up from 60 this year after Isis recommended the move and it was voted on at last Sunday's meeting.

The club argued that they struggled to register all of its players this year after some joined the club early but then left during the year.

They filled the quota as a result and as they couldn't deregister players it made it impossible to add players.

The recommendation was carried, but it could change again.

The BRL, when they meet again in January, will discuss whether the number is right and if they need to add more.

They will also discuss if they will increase the numbers in the women's and under-18s competition, which is currently at 25 each.

The increase in players in A-grade and reserves will have no impact on the player points system.

It is unchanged from last year with each club getting 100 points.

Players that move from one BRL club to another in this year's off-season will attract 16 points like this season.

This increases to 20 if a player goes from playing juniors at one BRL club this year to playing seniors at another club in 2018.

Players that remain at their club will get one point under administration rules.

But one part of the rule has changed, which was found to be a loophole during this year's season.

The Waves Jacobb Olive moved to Easts this year and played before moving back to the Tigers during the season.

He accumulated 16 points every time he played for Easts but gained one point when he played for The Waves.

The rule didn't have anything about players moving clubs during the season so The Waves were able to have that happen.

Neither The Waves nor Olive did anything wrong, both followed the rules and got consent from Easts to move back, which can happen in the rules.

But Easts weren't happy it happened.

They proposed that any player that moved during the season back to their club from the previous year should also gain 16 points per game.

The motion was carried.

Finally, there will be no live scores available on the app or on the Bundaberg Rugby League website until the game has finished in each grades game.

There is also going to be a sponsors and launch from the BRL to kickstart next year's season with a date and venue to be announced at a later date.

The new season for all grades is expected to start on March 30 with the next meeting for the competition to be held next year.