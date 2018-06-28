PLAY TIME: Sports and rec spend to include water playground

WATER PLAY: Bundy children such as Gracie Edwards and Laurel Atkinson will enjoy a new playground at the Botanic Gardens.

WATER PLAY: Bundy children such as Gracie Edwards and Laurel Atkinson will enjoy a new playground at the Botanic Gardens. Paul Donaldson BUN271216SOC20

A $1.16 MILLION investment in sport and recreational facilities in this year's council budget will increase opportunities to enjoy healthy and active lifestyles in Bundy.

Bundaberg Regional Council sport and recreation spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said a highlight of the 2018-19 budget, released today, was a $578,000 upgrade of car parking at the Bundaberg Superpark.

"With both athletics and netball located within the Superpark attracting regional and state carnivals, and regional usage of this facility increasing, we have identified a need to progress plans for formalised car parking,” Cr Blackburn said.

Two car parks will be built in stages, resulting in a total of 134 parking spaces, including three disabled parks.

"Based on feedback from sporting groups we will also realign the limited number of existing car parks to ensure ease of access to the facility,” Cr Blackburn said.

Lighting will also be installed in the car parks as a safety measure.

Cr Blackburn said she was excited the budget included a $500,000 Botanic Gardens playground upgrade ready early in the new financial year.

"A nature-inspired playground will be installed which complements the surrounding gardens, creating a destination play area right on the door step of Bundaberg as you drive in from the north,” she said.

"The upgrade will include some waterplay features and will offer hours of fun to local and visiting children and families.

An extra $150,000 will also be spent at the Gardens on new shelters, pathways and gardens and front entrance

Cr Blackburn also welcomed the completion of the "missing link” in a pathway that provides connectivity from North Bundaberg to the CBD.

"An additional 500m of pathway will be added to our existing network as part of a $130,000 upgrade on Queen St,” she said.

"This will connect to existing infrastructure around North Bundaberg primary school and increase pedestrian safety by providing a defined path through park lands, rather than walking beside what is a very busy road.