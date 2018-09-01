Play for China's exports: Teens join mayor in overseas trip

BUNDABERG State High School's string ensemble has been personally invited to travel to China to play in the regions sister city, Nanning.

The students will fly to Nanning alongside Bundaberg Regional Council's Mayor Jack Dempsey, Councillor Helen Blackburn, Councillor Ross Sommerfeld, Councillor Steve Cooper and representatives from local produce companies next week.

Ensemble member Katie McCord said the group was invited to attend the Nanning ceremonial festival and play at the Asean Expo.

"It's a fantastic opportunity whcih we're so looking forward to,” she said.

Another student from the ensemble Alex Buckholz said the students will be playing Australian classics such as Waltzing Matilda and Home Among the Gumtrees.

"There's eleven of us in the string ensemble and we're performing many string orchestral pieces,”

The students played for the Mayor of Nanning Meng Wenhu when he visited Bundaberg back in May to celebrate the 20 year relationship of the two cities.

He enjoyed them so much that he personally requested they go with Mr Dempsey to visit the sister city for the second celebration of the relationship.

Macadamias Australia, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Bargara Brewing Company will be going to present their products and discuss potential sales expansion into the Asian market.

Mr Dempsey said the trade potential was a great opportunity for Bundaberg to add diversity, value, new open markets and job creation to our economic development strategy.

"It's a key investment to deliver on our ambition to build Australia's best regional community,” he said.

Bargara Brewing Company managing director Jack Millbank said his company already has a trade presence in northern and southern China, but this opportunity would open a lot more doors for the companies growth.

Council has invested $25,000 for the trip.