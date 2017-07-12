Platypus found dead with rubber band wrapped around it

IT'S RUBBISH: One rubber band and one dead platypus, this photo of a dead platypus was taken by a wildlife rescue group. The platypus died because a rubber band was wrapped around its body.

GRAPHIC photos of a platypus killed by a rubber band has prompted calls for Bundaberg residents to be extra careful with the disposal of rubbish.

Svetlana Mitin is an animal rescue group organiser from Rockhampton and is pleading with people to watch where they throw rubbish after the gruesome discovery of the shy monotreme.

Platypuses are found in rivers along the east coast of Australia, including the Burnett River and waterways around Bucca and Monduran.

Mrs Mitin said it came as a shock to see a small object like a a rubber band had caused the death of the egg-laying mammal.

"I thought rubber bands would be the least of our problems,” she said.

"It's traumatic to know what these types of litter can do to a species.”

And it's not just the creeks and rivers that need attention, with people noticing more plastic pollution on our beaches.

A Burnett Heads resident posted on the community page saying she remembered when she "used to collect shells from Oaks Beach. Now it's pieces of plastic”.

Another said when she walked her dog she took a bag and would often fill it with rubbish.

A Department for Environment and Heritage spokeswoman said the platypus was found from far north Queensland down to the snows of Tasmania.

"It is not uncommon for people to observe platypus swimming in the more secluded sections of streams in the Burnett River system, in the early morning and on dusk,” she said.

"Litter can be devastating to all wildlife.

"Items such as rubber bands, fishing tackle, fishing line, ropes and other plastic rubbish can entangle, injure and kill animals.

"Plastic waste that is littered kilometres away from the ocean can make its way into the bay through creeks and rivers.”

From July 1 next year, retailers will not be allowed to provide light-weight plastic shopping bags in Queensland as a measure to prevent litter and protect the environment and wildlife.

Mrs Mitin said platypuses migrated and you never knew where they would be found.

"There is an alarming amount of rubbish in some of our creeks,” she said.

"The rubber band cut right through the skin into the muscle of the platypus.

"It's up to our community to clean up and do the right thing to stop it from happening.”