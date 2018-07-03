Plate success for Bundy's rep sides in 47th Battalion

The under-20 Bundaberg Rugby League team that won the plate final at the 47th Battalion in Gladstone.

LEAGUE: Bundaberg might not have defended its 47th Battalion crown in under-20s but it did win the next best prize.

The under-20 side claimed the plate after beating Central Highlands 18-14 in the final.

The side was eliminated from the overall tournament in the first game against Toowoomba before winning the semi-final and final in the plate on Sunday.

A poor first half cost the team any spot in the main final as they conceded the first 24 points of the game before falling 34-6.

"We got better as the game and the tournament went on,” BRL under-20 team manager Dale Evans said.

"Not that it was an excuse with travel but we struggled early against Toowoomba.

"The second half was better but the damage had been done by then.”

Evans said the side losing players right before the tournament didn't help either.

But he couldn't fault the side that played.

The side was down 14-6 to Central Highlands in the final before keeping the opposition scoreless in the second half, as Ben Waters and Jamie Morey scored to win the contest.

Waters was named man of the match.

"They really performed well,” Evans said.

"They made a commitment Saturday night when they made the final to give it their all and they did.”

In the under-18s, the side also won the plate final after losing to Toowoomba 28-18 in the first main game.

The side then defeated Queensland Outback in the semis 16-6 before beating Gladstone in the final 13-6.

Bundaberg Rugby League under-18 player Codie Richardson was player of the carnival.

BRL under-18 forward Colby Richardson was the best performer of the competition, claiming player of the carnival.

He was selected in the Central Division under-18 representative team with Myle Gal, Dyirun Johnson and Kiya Schnabel.

Josiah Alberts was the only player picked from under-20s.