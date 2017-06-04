Plasterer forgot about steroids in drawer

BLUE pills found in the bedroom drawer of Joshua Challacombe were steroids used by bodybuilders to get ripped.

The 21 pills and cannabis seeds were found at his mother's Bundaberg home during a police search in February.

Challacombe was previously convicted by the Supreme Court of serious drug offences and released from jail on supervised parole.

The plasterer, 23, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two counts of drug possession on February 6, possession of drug utensils, having property suspected of use in a drug offence, permitting use of place (for drug taking), and contravene a police direction.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police found 21 blue pills in a television drawer and Challacombe told them they were "steroids for stripping back and getting ripped”.

He told police they had been posted to the house for a mate and were there when he was released from jail.

"He says he only looked at them and never took them,” Snr Cnst Blunt said.

"A used bong (he says) belongs to a mate of his who had been at the house on the weekend.”

Snr Cnst Blunt said Challacombe went before the Supreme Court last year for drug trafficking and in 2015 had also been charged with offences.

Challacombe spent nearly 12 months in jail before being released on parole, with the remainder of his suspended sentence hanging over him.

The court heard Challacombe told his parole officer he had stopped using amphetamines and cannabis.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said Challacombe was making considerable efforts and had participated in five drug tests this year (negative).

"The steroids were mailed to his house for a friend. He got out of jail and put them in a cupbooard and forgot about them,” Mr Dwyer said.

"The cannabis seeds were not his. The grinder and bong belongs to his friend.”

Mr Dwyer said he was pleading guilty because he had knowledge of them.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Challacombe he was on a suspended jail sentence for very serious drug trafficking offences and had endangered his liberty by these offences.

She noted his youth, that he had been compliant and was addressing his drug issues.

He was sentenced to three months' jail, suspended for 18 months, and fined $400 for contravening a police direction. He will go back before the Supreme Court later this year.