Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DISAPPOINTED: Bundaberg Landcare Native Plant Nursery manager Carol Anderson was shocked to find someone had ripped out several young plants around the nursery, some which had taken most of the year to grow.
DISAPPOINTED: Bundaberg Landcare Native Plant Nursery manager Carol Anderson was shocked to find someone had ripped out several young plants around the nursery, some which had taken most of the year to grow. Katie Hall
News

Plants stolen twice in two years at Bundy nursery

Katie Hall
by
10th Oct 2018 5:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT would you do if you found out strangers had entered your garden and ripped out plants you had spent months caring for?

That is exactly what happened to Carol Anderson, manager and founder of volunteer run Bundaberg Landcare Native Plant Nursery.

Ms Anderson was shocked to find more than eight young native plants had been stolen over two days on Wednesday and Friday last week.

"We were really upset about it, especially because of the volunteers had been going up there to water them week after week,” Ms Anderson said.

"The nursery has some wonderful customers every month, thousands of them, but you get the odd one that wants it all for free.

"It's just the thought of someone stealing and breaking into houses that I really dislike immensely.

"It's really, really horrible.”

With a love of plants stemming from her time living in the Northern Territory, Carol started the nursery in 2009 and moved to their Killer St location several years later.

With the help of dedicated volunteers, she has put her heart and soul into creating the nursery into something beautiful.

"We grow all the plants, and we pick all the seeds and propagate from that to make sure we keep carrying them (native tree species) on,” she said.

"Everything is grown from the seed at the Native Plant Nursery, we're going to replace them (the stolen plants) ourselves.”

Ms Anderson said that although a similar theft had happened in previous years, she would not be reporting the incident to police.

"Being Landcare, we're there to help the people and that's when it hurts so much,” she said.

"If these people are that poor they can't afford a plant - come and talk to me. We're not vultures, we are pretty good people.”

She appealed for locals to report unusual activity near the nursery to Landcare volunteers by phone or Facebook.

bundaberg bundaberg landcare native plant nursery carol anderson native plants
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Severe thunderstorm warning for Wide Bay Burnet

    Severe thunderstorm warning for Wide Bay Burnet

    Weather A SEVERE thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland including the Wide Bay and Burnett regions has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

    High Commissioner looks forward to future of Bundaberg trade

    premium_icon High Commissioner looks forward to future of Bundaberg trade

    News Ms Rawlings is set to meet with state and federal MPs this afternoon

    Batt and Bennett reveal how they'll vote on abortion law

    premium_icon Batt and Bennett reveal how they'll vote on abortion law

    Politics Stephen Bennett MP certain abortion will be decriminalised in state

    Property market tightens in the regions

    premium_icon Property market tightens in the regions

    Property Analyst Terry Ryder said the dropping vacancy rates were promising

    Local Partners