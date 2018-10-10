Plants stolen twice in two years at Bundy nursery

DISAPPOINTED: Bundaberg Landcare Native Plant Nursery manager Carol Anderson was shocked to find someone had ripped out several young plants around the nursery, some which had taken most of the year to grow.

DISAPPOINTED: Bundaberg Landcare Native Plant Nursery manager Carol Anderson was shocked to find someone had ripped out several young plants around the nursery, some which had taken most of the year to grow. Katie Hall

WHAT would you do if you found out strangers had entered your garden and ripped out plants you had spent months caring for?

That is exactly what happened to Carol Anderson, manager and founder of volunteer run Bundaberg Landcare Native Plant Nursery.

Ms Anderson was shocked to find more than eight young native plants had been stolen over two days on Wednesday and Friday last week.

"We were really upset about it, especially because of the volunteers had been going up there to water them week after week,” Ms Anderson said.

"The nursery has some wonderful customers every month, thousands of them, but you get the odd one that wants it all for free.

"It's just the thought of someone stealing and breaking into houses that I really dislike immensely.

"It's really, really horrible.”

With a love of plants stemming from her time living in the Northern Territory, Carol started the nursery in 2009 and moved to their Killer St location several years later.

With the help of dedicated volunteers, she has put her heart and soul into creating the nursery into something beautiful.

"We grow all the plants, and we pick all the seeds and propagate from that to make sure we keep carrying them (native tree species) on,” she said.

"Everything is grown from the seed at the Native Plant Nursery, we're going to replace them (the stolen plants) ourselves.”

Ms Anderson said that although a similar theft had happened in previous years, she would not be reporting the incident to police.

"Being Landcare, we're there to help the people and that's when it hurts so much,” she said.

"If these people are that poor they can't afford a plant - come and talk to me. We're not vultures, we are pretty good people.”

She appealed for locals to report unusual activity near the nursery to Landcare volunteers by phone or Facebook.