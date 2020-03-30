Planting a love for DYI microgreens

Claudia Waskow and her daughter Mikayla from Simply Organic Farming at a pop-up at Nana's Pantry to educate the public on microgreens.

Claudia Waskow and her daughter Mikayla from Simply Organic Farming at a pop-up at Nana's Pantry to educate the public on microgreens.

MICROGREENS are getting a growing number of supporters as people start looking into growing their own and becoming self-sufficient.

Claudia Waskow of Simply Organic Farming said the business had been primarily marketing their microgreens to cafe and wholesalers until the coronavirus pandemic hit and they had to look into other ways to sell as demand decreased.

“With avenues like cafes and restaurants closing down or changing their operation there are significantly fewer orders from them,” she said.

“It has created a situation where we have a lot of ­excesses and they were already planted and seeded and ready to go.”

Ms Waskow said they had started to find more ways they could provide the greens directly to the customer through grow-your-own kits and ready-to-eat packs.

“We are also trying to go into the seedling business – it is a growing industry selling seedlings so people can do their own veggie gardens and be self-sufficient,” she said.

“We have had several ­people calling us asking whether we stock them.”



Simply Organic Farming at a pop-up at Nana's Pantry to educate the public on microgreens.

Ms Waskow said the business was adapting to the current climate and getting seedlings under way.

“We currently have beetroot seedlings growing and we are ordering other seeds as well,” she said.

“We want to help other people out at this time because it is obvious everyone is scared and they realise their health is important.”

Ms Waskow said she had moved to Goodwood with her husband and daughter for a different lifestyle, and growing their greens on their 1.6ha (four acre) farm paired well with that aim.

“We moved to the area to get away from Brisbane for lifestyle and health reasons, and this complements that really well,” she said. “The microgreens are nutrient-dense, so you don’t have to have a lot of them to derive the benefits.”

Ms Waskow said they had pursued a focus on educating people through meet-and- greets and holding stalls.

“It is about educating on the benefits of eating a ­nutrient-dense living plant,” she said. “They all have slightly different compounds, including a chemical com­bination of vitamins and ­minerals.”

Ms Waskow said that since the start of the coronavirus crisis, people from other regions and interstate had been requesting kits from the business.

You can check out Simply Organic Farming on Facebook.